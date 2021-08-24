Corinth calendar: Coming events

(CORINTH, MS) Corinth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corinth:

Michie's Mini BTI Michie, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TN-57, Michie, TN

Once again we're a Mini BTI here in Michie! Classes start at 5pm. Supper will be served at 4pm each night as well as Snack Shack will be open during the breaks. Come expecting to learn from the...

BIBLE CONFERNCE Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 222 W Main St, Adamsville, TN

Worship with us each night and be blessed by the teaching of 4 powerful preachers. Sunday - Willie McLaurin Monday - Roc Collins Tuesday - Jeff LaBorg Wednesday - Johnny Hunt

TCA Varsity Football @ Adamsville Adamsville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Adamsville (TN) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Trinity Christian Academy (Jackson, TN) on Friday, August 20 @ 7p.

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MS Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 251 Co Rd 745, Corinth, MS

Northeast MS. Long Beards Chapter, MSTickets:Single: $60.00Couple: $80.00Sponsor: $320.00Jake: $20.00

Bike Night Corinth, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 S Parkway St, Corinth, MS

⭐️BIKE NIGHT IS BACK!!!!!⭐️ 🎸RT Rinehart will be playing acoustic🎸 🍻Drink and Food Specials🌭