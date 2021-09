I sincerely hope Calm's servers are prepared for a drastic influx of new users this week, because Regé-Jean Page was just announced as the latest celebrity to collaborate with the meditation app. The charming Bridgerton actor lent his dulcet, British-accented voice for a 32-minute sleep story, narrating "The Prince and the Naturalist" by author Victoria Gosling. The tale transports listeners back in time to Old England, as "a naturalist and his royal pupil find that nature is the best teacher," according to a Calm press release. Sure, the plot sounds intriguing, but I could listen to Page talk about, well, basically anything — subway rats, cinderblocks, quantum physics — and I'd be hooked for hours on end.