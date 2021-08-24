Cancel
Video Games

Destiny 2: Season of the Lost starts today

By Ryan Gilliam
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDestiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Lost, starts today. And it runs until Feb. 22, 2022, the same day Bungie will release the game’s next expansion, The Witch Queen. Bungie revealed a host of new changes coming to its looter-shooter MMO on Tuesday, including details for The Witch Queen, the expansion coming early next year. As a part of this Destiny Showcase, Bungie also showed off the game’s latest season, Season of the Lost. As players have come to expect with the developer’s seasonal approach, Season of the Lost will include a new season pass, Exotics, activities, and story.

