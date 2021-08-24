Live events coming up in Nixa

(NIXA, MO) Nixa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixa:

Ribbon Cutting Luau! Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We are so excited for the Nixa Chamber of Commerce to come out and host our ribbon cutting ceremony! Are you ready to get your luau on?! We will be partying in the parking lot all afternoon! Get...

StoryTime “Narwal’s Otter Friends” Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Aldersgate Dr Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Join Ms. Laura for StoryTime! StoryTime is perfect for ages 3-6 years old. Students will listen to “Narwal’s Otter Friend” and glaze Paint Your Own Pottery. No reservations needed.

Funeral Service Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 109 N Truman Blvd, Nixa, MO

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Louise Barrett Gwendolyn “Gwen” Louise Barrett, 74, of Pryor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on April 2, 1947 in...

Fool House- Ultimate 90s Dance Party Springfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 5739 South Campbell Avenue, #b, Springfield, MO 65810

Ultimate 90s Dance Party Fool House make their Kiss debut!

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 434! Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 591 McCroskey St, Nixa, MO

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Nixa Memorial Post 434 591...