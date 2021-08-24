Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixa, MO

Live events coming up in Nixa

Posted by 
Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 7 days ago

(NIXA, MO) Nixa is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nixa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZOAMS_0bbPi5ok00

Ribbon Cutting Luau!

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

We are so excited for the Nixa Chamber of Commerce to come out and host our ribbon cutting ceremony! Are you ready to get your luau on?! We will be partying in the parking lot all afternoon! Get...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uj2ln_0bbPi5ok00

StoryTime “Narwal’s Otter Friends”

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 107 Aldersgate Dr Unit 6, Nixa, MO

Join Ms. Laura for StoryTime! StoryTime is perfect for ages 3-6 years old. Students will listen to “Narwal’s Otter Friend” and glaze Paint Your Own Pottery. No reservations needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZGcsy_0bbPi5ok00

Funeral Service

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 109 N Truman Blvd, Nixa, MO

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Louise Barrett Gwendolyn “Gwen” Louise Barrett, 74, of Pryor, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on April 2, 1947 in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAvPU_0bbPi5ok00

Fool House- Ultimate 90s Dance Party

Springfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 5739 South Campbell Avenue, #b, Springfield, MO 65810

Ultimate 90s Dance Party Fool House make their Kiss debut!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YF1JR_0bbPi5ok00

Escape The Indoors and Join Pack 434!

Nixa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 591 McCroskey St, Nixa, MO

Escape the Indoors and Join the Pack for a night of fun and games! We'll have information about how you and your family can join the fun. The event will be at the Nixa Memorial Post 434 591...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
48
Followers
202
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Nixa, MO
Government
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dance Party#Mo Rrb#Aldersgate#Mo Join#Storytime#Otter Friend#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy