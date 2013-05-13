Richard Branson Fast Facts

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Architects of blank-cheque mergers are whizzes at validating the stratospheric financial forecast. Revenues soar and losses transform into profits in five-year investment plans, at least on paper. Valuations, too, are carefully calibrated against rivals, some high-flying, others earthbound. In that regard, Richard Branson-backed Virgin Orbit’s deal to be bought by special purpose acquisition company NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCA.O) conforms to type. The comparisons to the lofty ambitions at Branson’s other space venture, Virgin Galactic, are an unfortunate by-product.
Comments / 0