Castaic, CA

Coming soon: Castaic events

Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 7 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Castaic is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Castaic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XUWj4_0bbPhsVX00

Swing for Scholarships Golf Tournament COC Foundation – August 30th, 2021

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 28318 Constellation Rd, Valencia, CA

by Santa Clarita Magazine | Jul 28, 2021 | Community A message from Swing for Scholarships Presenting Sponsor Don Goettling and Finance of America Mortgage: We are proud to support such an amazing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WXAgs_0bbPhsVX00

LA COUNTY CONNECT

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 23757 Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA

Get the answers you need from LA County departments to keep your Commercial Development project on track! Schedule a FREE One-on-One Appointment to get expert advice and guidance -- tailored...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCUxQ_0bbPhsVX00

Dragon Boat Festival

Castaic, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: Castaic, CA

Explore all upcoming dragon boat events in Castaic, find information & tickets for upcoming dragon boat events happening in Castaic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3820oK_0bbPhsVX00

Rosemead to Newport Beach

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:59 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 26101 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Valencia, CA

Palm Springs to Santa Monica. FREE, find a carpool to work, school or any trip. Build a private website for co-workers, parents or students!.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWebx_0bbPhsVX00

Artist Reception - Dancing Leaf Spirits

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 24201 West, Valencia Blvd, Valencia, CA

The City of Santa Clarita invites the public to a free artist reception for the latest exhibition at Town Center Art Space at Westfield Valencia Town Center....

