Republican Senator Lindsey Graham spoke out on CBS political talk show Face The Nation today, saying that the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan “set the conditions for another 9/11.” Host Ed O’Keefe asked Graham, no fan of President Joe Biden’s handling of the situation, what he would have done differently. “Well, number one, I wouldn’t have withdrawn,” Graham said. “I would have kept the counterterrorism forces on the ground. Your reporter indicated that when we have people on the ground working with indigenous forces, that’s the best insurance policy against another 9/11. I would have held the Taliban to the conditions set out...