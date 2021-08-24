Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Live events Brainerd — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 7 days ago

(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXtfp_0bbPhfHK00

Shep’s Bar and Streetdance!

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 315 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN

Shep's Bar and Streetdance! at Shep's on 6th, 315 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401, Brainerd, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J5Gme_0bbPhfHK00

Street Fest

Brainerd, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: Front Street, Brainerd, MN 56401

Street Fest will be held on September 25th in Downtown Brainerd!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJQBm_0bbPhfHK00

Family Bingo

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN

End your night playing a beloved classic game--BINGO! A family favorite for many guests. Time: 8:15-10PM Location: Viking Room in Madden Inn Cost: $1 per card Reservations not needed

Pickleball 101

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN

Learn the basics of how to play Pickleball Time: 1-2PM Location: Tennis & Croquet Club Cost: $15 per person or included in Recreation Pass or Package Plan Reservations not needed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLtry_0bbPhfHK00

Here For Good Market

Brainerd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 712 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN

The Destination Downtown Business Coalition (DDBC) welcomes you to the Here For Good Market. This […]

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd Daily

Brainerd, MN
With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

