Live events Brainerd — what’s coming up
(BRAINERD, MN) Brainerd is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Brainerd:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 315 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN
Shep's Bar and Streetdance! at Shep's on 6th, 315 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401, Brainerd, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: Front Street, Brainerd, MN 56401
Street Fest will be held on September 25th in Downtown Brainerd!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:15 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN
End your night playing a beloved classic game--BINGO! A family favorite for many guests. Time: 8:15-10PM Location: Viking Room in Madden Inn Cost: $1 per card Reservations not needed
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, MN
Learn the basics of how to play Pickleball Time: 1-2PM Location: Tennis & Croquet Club Cost: $15 per person or included in Recreation Pass or Package Plan Reservations not needed
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 712 Laurel St, Brainerd, MN
The Destination Downtown Business Coalition (DDBC) welcomes you to the Here For Good Market. This […]
