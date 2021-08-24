Cancel
Murray, KY

Coming soon: Murray events

Murray Digest
 7 days ago

(MURRAY, KY) Live events are coming to Murray.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Murray area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOuI3_0bbPhZvq00

CFM 5K Run Walk Roll Fundraiser Partnering with SPF Kentucky & Spastic Paraplegia Foundation

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

CFM 5K Run Walk Roll Fundraiser Partnering with SPF Kentucky & Spastic Paraplegia Foundation Hosted By CrossFit Murray. Event starts on Wednesday, 25 August 2021 and happening at 1184 Poor Farm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7OmA_0bbPhZvq00

German Coffee Table

Murray, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 102 Curris Center, Murray, KY

Collins Industry and Technology Center Conference Conference Room #206 , KY Have fun conversing in German at the German Coffee Table. This is a wonderful way to improve your language skills in an...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhjPy_0bbPhZvq00

10 Year Reunion: Calloway Class of 2011

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 926 South 12th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Join us on September 25th from 5pm-7pm at the Murray Banquet Center as we celebrate our 10 year reunion with drinks and appetizers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPrzc_0bbPhZvq00

First District Lincoln Reagan Dinner in Murray, KY

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: Cs-1075, Murray, KY 42071

Keynote speaker Sen. Rand Paul will deliver a message of courage to Republicans with Cong. James Comer and KY elected officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Barv_0bbPhZvq00

Comfort Measures for Pregnancy and Birth

Murray, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 609 South 4th Street, Murray, KY 42071

Join us for a night of learning about all the different comfort measures you can use to help you through your pregnancy and birth.

Learn More

Murray, KY
