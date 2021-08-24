Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

Trivia Night w/Dylan Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENTS: OPEN MIC! NO COVER! Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Door @ 6P / Sign ups @ 7:30P / Laughs @ 8P - 5 min Set

PARTIE FAVORS - Drag Show ft. Miss Jewel Of The Galaxy 2017 Kalista Fox Wailuku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 45 North Market Street, #Unit B, Wailuku, HI 96793

Its been a hot minute! Welcome back to another fun filled and fantastic show! This show features a few special guest that you need to see!

Maternity Tour (VIRTUAL) Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI

To protect our patients, providers and employees during this pandemic, the weekly in-person maternity tours have been temporarily canceled. Please check back for updates. In the meantime, please...

Teen Beginners Aikido Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 194 S Market St, Wailuku, HI

A Ki-Aikido beginner class for youth ages 12 through 18 in on-going at Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo on Tuesdays, 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The dojo is located at 194 South Market, Wailuku, across from...