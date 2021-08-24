Cancel
Wailuku, HI

Wailuku calendar: Events coming up

Wailuku Journal
Wailuku Journal
 7 days ago

(WAILUKU, HI) Live events are coming to Wailuku.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wailuku area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIuh8_0bbPhY3700

Trivia Night w/Dylan

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 45 N Market St unit b, Wailuku, HI

Come out and give that brain the work out it deserves. It's challenging. It's fun. Smart people are hanging out!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iU1Tt_0bbPhY3700

POWER UP COMEDY PRESENTS: OPEN MIC! NO COVER!

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Address: 300 Maalaea Rd, Wailuku, HI

Door @ 6P / Sign ups @ 7:30P / Laughs @ 8P - 5 min Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Ceus_0bbPhY3700

PARTIE FAVORS - Drag Show ft. Miss Jewel Of The Galaxy 2017 Kalista Fox

Wailuku, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 45 North Market Street, #Unit B, Wailuku, HI 96793

Its been a hot minute! Welcome back to another fun filled and fantastic show! This show features a few special guest that you need to see!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xnEmQ_0bbPhY3700

Maternity Tour (VIRTUAL)

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI

To protect our patients, providers and employees during this pandemic, the weekly in-person maternity tours have been temporarily canceled. Please check back for updates. In the meantime, please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUJes_0bbPhY3700

Teen Beginners Aikido

Wailuku, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 194 S Market St, Wailuku, HI

A Ki-Aikido beginner class for youth ages 12 through 18 in on-going at Maui Ki-Aikido’s Shunshinkan Dojo on Tuesdays, 5:00 to 6:00 pm. The dojo is located at 194 South Market, Wailuku, across from...

Learn More

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku Journal

Wailuku, HI
With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Wailuku, HI
Government
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
#Min#Ki Aikido
News Break
Politics
Related
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Live events coming up in Pleasanton

1. Flag Salute (Events) - Alisal Elementary; 2. VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-HCA; 4. Murder at the Masquerade: Dinner Theater and Murder Mystery; 5. 626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26;
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Community Calendar

Editor’s note: The Community Events listing in The Willits News list is comprised of events happening in Mendocino County with an emphasis on the North County. To have your event featured, submit the “who, what, when, where, why and cost” to Scott Travis at editorial@willitsnews.com. Willits Farmers Market: Every Thursday...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

Brewfest tickets still available

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the 2021 Fremont Toyota Suds n' Spurs Brewfest are on sale and available at wyotheater.com or in person at the Chamber Office, Black Tooth Brewing Company or Cottonwood Kitchen + Home. Tickets cost $35 per person. Suds n' Spurs Brewfest is the Chamber's major fundraiser. Even...
Politicsftnnews.com

Maui VCB Appoints New Destination Manager

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau (MVCB) announced the appointment of Meagan DeGaia as destination manager. In this newly created position being funded by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), DeGaia will be responsible for supervising, managing, implementing and reporting on the Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP), its Community Enrichment Program (CEP), as well as signature events within Maui County.
Deming, WAlyndentribune.com

Bluegrass Festival canceled

DEMING — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections both countywide and statewide, this year’s North Cascades Bluegrass Festival has been canceled. “While the decision to cancel the festival was difficult, it was not hard,” Daniel Tepper and David Starr stated in an Aug. 16 press release. “The safety of our festival attendees and volunteers is paramount and we felt that the recent dramatic increase in infections left us with little choice but to cancel the festival. To say that we are disappointed is a major understatement, but the risk factor was such that we truly felt like we had no choice but to cancel the festival.”
Public Healthwfcnnews.com

Marion Civic Center postpones all events until October

MARION - The Marion Cultural & Civic Center has postponed all events until October due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region. According to Executive Director Josh Benson, all live performances excluding this weekend's Michael W. Smith concert will be postponed until October 1, 2021. All events during this time...
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.

