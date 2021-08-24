Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Canon City calendar: What's coming up

Cañon City News Watch
Cañon City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CANON CITY, CO) Canon City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Canon City:

Florence Farmers Market

Florence, CO

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Florence community events calendar.

Neil Simon's I Ought to be in Pictures

Cripple Creek, CO

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 139 E Bennett Ave, Cripple Creek, CO

Neil Simon's I Ought to be in Pictures will have you laughing one minute and in tears the next

5 DAY OUTDOOR SURVIVAL SKILLS

Cripple Creek, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 71 Monarch Dr, Cripple Creek, CO

The 5 Day Outdoor Survival Skills Training covers the basics or survival and outdoor skills with shelter, water, food and various other basic and advanced skills.

Jake Hamilton LIVE at Annex Event Center

Canon City, CO

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 507 Main Street, Cañon City, CO 81212

Fremont Provisions is proud to present Jake Hamilton live in concert for a dinner & concert experience you won't want to miss!

Service for Alfred Eugene Leaf

Cripple Creek, CO

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 997 Teller County Rd 1, Cripple Creek, CO

View Alfred Eugene Leaf's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City, CO
With Cañon City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

