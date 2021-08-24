Live events on the horizon in Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Burlington:

"BRE Summer Concert Series" Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 200 N Front St, Burlington, IA

Join us on the riverfront for our August BRE Summer Concert Series! Check out the lineup below: August 27: Hellow Dave & Duke & the Band on the Fly 6pm / Gates: 5pm (FREE) August 28: Phil Vassar ...

Introduction to Defensive Shooting/Home Defense ($125.00) Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 10840 Mill Dam Rd, Burlington, IA

This class is for anyone who has a firearm in the home. Beginner or intermediate. Single parent, hunter, recreational or competitive shooter, or anyone interested in defending their family from a...

Jefferson Street Farmers Market Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours May 6 - October 14, 2021Thursdays, 4:30 PM - 7 PM Location: 300-500 Blocks Jefferson Street

Essential Computer Skills – Burlington West Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 165 W Burlington Ave, West Burlington, IA

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 9:00 am – 11:00 am. The Essential Computer Skills OST is 24 hours of in-person classroom-based assessments and instruction that aims to build the foundational...

Pepsi Season Championship West Burlington, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd, West Burlington, IA

Season Championship Night Presented by Pepsi! $5 Fan Appreciation! 305 Winged Sprints, Modified, SportMod, Stock Car, 4 Cylinder, Mini Haulers and Late Models.