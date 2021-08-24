Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

South Lake Tahoe events calendar

South Lake Tahoe Times
 7 days ago

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) South Lake Tahoe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around South Lake Tahoe:

Lake Tahoe Taco Tuesday Tour

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

The Lake Tahoe Taco Tuesday Tour™ is a social dining experience. Everybody loves tacos and everybody loves Taco Tuesday specials in Lake Tahoe.

The Loft Nightly Promotions

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Loft Theatre-Lounge-Dining in the Heavenly Village, South Lake Tahoe, California, is pleased to announce the return of their popular nightly promotions with specials and entertainment 7-nights...

Fall Registration Drive

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 1 College Dr, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Get all the help you need to be ready for Fall quarter at LTCC! Our friendly staff will be on hand, in person, to answer your questions and provide the guidance you need to apply, register, find...

David Goldrake

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 1001 Heavenly Village Way, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Buy Magic Fusion: Robert Hall tickets to see incredible illusions live and in-person on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 7:00 pm at The Loft Tahoe in South Lake Tahoe, CA.

South Lake Tahoe Certified Farmers Market

South Lake Tahoe, CA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours:June 1 - October 12, 2021Tuesdays, 8AM - 1PMLocation: American Legion Hall Parking Lot - 2732 South Lake Tahoe Blvd (Hwy

With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

