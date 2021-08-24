Cancel
Mason City, IA

Live events Mason City — what’s coming up

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 7 days ago

(MASON CITY, IA) Mason City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mason City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chbAf_0bbPhOT500

Modified Madness

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

USRA Modifieds, USRA Stock Cars, USRA B-Mods, USRA Hobby Stocks, USRA Tuners$5,000 to win Modifieds, $2,000 to win B-ModsTimes:Pit Gates Open 3:00 p.m. |

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Am6ul_0bbPhOT500

Just Weights class

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Address: 471 S Illinois Ave, Mason City, IA

Just weights is a basic strength training class using dumbbells and bands. As you get stronger, you increase your dumbbell weight. We will work upper and lower body. Sara Bucknam is the instructor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8o01_0bbPhOT500

Women United Speaker Series-Amber Morud

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 9 N Federal Ave, Mason City, IA

Amber Morud, Director of Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care will be talking about the Child Care Crisis and her work on the State of Iowa's Child Care Task Force. This event is free to attend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJPrJ_0bbPhOT500

Private Wedding

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3700 4th St SW, Mason City, IA

The Olson Building is holding a private wedding. This is an invitation only event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZS8QF_0bbPhOT500

Guest Speaker - Kurtis Meyer

Mason City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA

The Charles H. MacNider Art Museum is excited to announce that Kurtis Meyer will be speaking about "Atlanta Sampson's Lifelong Journey" to coordinate with the "Atlanta Sampson" exhibition on...

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
