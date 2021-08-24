Coming soon: Marion events
(MARION, NC) Live events are coming to Marion.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marion:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 377 Lake Eden Road, Black Mountain, NC 28711
CRC for ED's 2021 HEAL (Healthy Eating & Living) RETREAT! *Spend the day caring for yourself while in connection with others*
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Outdoor shopping experience featuring local artisans and crafters! Vendors are socially distanced, following COVID prot…
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Join us for our monthly book club gathering and discussion. Books and Brews meets the fourth Thursday of every month in the upstairs space of our downtown Marion taproom at 5:30p. All are welcome...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM
Address: 99 White Pine Drive, Black Mountain, NC 28711
Gourmet Foods + Herbal Teas, Silent Auction, Local Music, Garden Tours, Children's Activities, Garden Merchandise, and More!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 67 West Henderson Street, PO Drawer 700, Marion, NC
Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 4 December, 2021Tuesdays, 3 PM - 6 PM Location:67 W Henderson St Marion.
