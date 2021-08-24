Cancel
Kingsville Voice

Kingsville calendar: Coming events

Kingsville Voice
 7 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

Statewide and Regional Candidate Forum

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Texas Blvd, Alice, TX

Please join Jim Wells County in partnership with Duval County for a candidate Sid Miller- Incumbent Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, James White- Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, and...

NCRW December 13, 2021 Lunch with Cat Parks, RPT Vice Chair

Corpus Christi, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 6917 South Staples Street, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

The Nueces County Republican Women Club meets on the 2nd Monday of Every Month

Grappling Gods

Robstown, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, TX

And we're back, hosting another awesome event here in 2021! This will be our last tournament event of the year, so make sure you plan to come and compete or even watch! Grappling Gods will have...

Sip & Paint

Kingsville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Looking for something to do after the Downtown Wine Walk? Join us for a fun sip & paint class. In this class you will learn to paint a beautiful work of art taught by a local artist. This event is...

Cookie Class In Alice

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 901 North Flournoy Road, Alice, TX 78332

Let's learn all kinds of fun insiders tricks to cookie decorating.

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

