Events on the North Platte calendar

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Platte:

Husker Tailgate & Cook-Off North Platte, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 416 North Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE 69101

Watch the Huskers play OU while enjoying and voting for your favorite food by local businesses! Bloody Mary Bar & Great Silent Auction

Lincoln County Raceway Championship Night North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5015 W Rodeo Rd Ave, North Platte, NE

“Championship Night” IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact PRICES: General Admission: $10 | Kids 6-12: $5 | Kids Under 5 are FREE Pit Pass $20 Pit Pass | Kids 10 and...

Free Noon Program-“A Century of Suffrage: The History of Women as Voters.” by Dianne Bystrom North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

When: August 26, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Where: Meeting Room “A Century of Suffrage: The History of Women as Voters.” This presentation is part of the Humanities Nebraska Speaker program and is...

Graveside Service Maxwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12004 S Spur 56A, Maxwell, NE

Steven Lee Kincaid

Steven Lee Kincaid, age 60, of Lansing, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born in ...

Fall Employment/Services Fair North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 W State Farm Rd, North Platte, NE

The public is invited to a Fall Employment/Services Fair Aug. 25 at North Platte Community College. Nearly 50 businesses will be on site, highlighting the services they provide and employment...