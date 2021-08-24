Cancel
North Platte, NE

Events on the North Platte calendar

North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 7 days ago

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) North Platte is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Platte:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fMqwe_0bbPhLou00

Husker Tailgate & Cook-Off

North Platte, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 416 North Jeffers Street, North Platte, NE 69101

Watch the Huskers play OU while enjoying and voting for your favorite food by local businesses! Bloody Mary Bar & Great Silent Auction

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDaSK_0bbPhLou00

Lincoln County Raceway Championship Night

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 5015 W Rodeo Rd Ave, North Platte, NE

“Championship Night” IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stock, Sport Compact PRICES: General Admission: $10 | Kids 6-12: $5 | Kids Under 5 are FREE Pit Pass $20 Pit Pass | Kids 10 and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sX2cK_0bbPhLou00

Free Noon Program-“A Century of Suffrage: The History of Women as Voters.” by Dianne Bystrom

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

When: August 26, 2021 @ 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Where: Meeting Room “A Century of Suffrage: The History of Women as Voters.” This presentation is part of the Humanities Nebraska Speaker program and is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F8bhf_0bbPhLou00

Graveside Service

Maxwell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 12004 S Spur 56A, Maxwell, NE

Steven Lee Kincaid

Steven Lee Kincaid, age 60, of Lansing, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. He was born in ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Hde_0bbPhLou00

Fall Employment/Services Fair

North Platte, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 601 W State Farm Rd, North Platte, NE

The public is invited to a Fall Employment/Services Fair Aug. 25 at North Platte Community College. Nearly 50 businesses will be on site, highlighting the services they provide and employment...

North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Community Policy