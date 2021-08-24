Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hackettstown, NJ

Hackettstown events calendar

Posted by 
Hackettstown News Beat
Hackettstown News Beat
 7 days ago

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Hackettstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hackettstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6n85_0bbPhKwB00

VIP Petcare at Whole Pets Market

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1930 Route 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292IGZ_0bbPhKwB00

Majestic Bovine

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

Sign up for Fri Aug 27, 2021 7:00 - 9:00PM - Majestic Bovine. Join the paint and sip party at this Hackettstown , NJ studio.

Learn More

In Studio ~ Moonlight Cascade (click for full image)

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

A graphic design take on the beautiful waterfall hidden within a forest. This session is going to take place IN STUDIO! If you would prefer to attend this session virtually, please contact the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDfbI_0bbPhKwB00

Sons of Liberty Oktober Freedom Fest

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Mission: Fundraiser celebrating Oktoberfest & the Heroes who continue to Defend our Freedom. Raising money for Warrior Strong (Vet Charity)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cZzTG_0bbPhKwB00

Mini - Two-rrific Turtles

Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us at Pinot's Palette - Hackettstown on Sat Aug 28, 2021 3:30 - 5:00PM for Mini - Two-rrific Turtles. Seats are limited, reserve yours today!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown News Beat

Hackettstown, NJ
28
Followers
196
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hackettstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hackettstown, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Graphic Design#Nj 07840 Community#Event Rsvps#Oktoberfest The Heroes#Warrior Strong
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy