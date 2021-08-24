Hackettstown events calendar

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) Live events are lining up on the Hackettstown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hackettstown:

VIP Petcare at Whole Pets Market Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1930 Route 57, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Majestic Bovine Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

Sign up for Fri Aug 27, 2021 7:00 - 9:00PM - Majestic Bovine. Join the paint and sip party at this Hackettstown , NJ studio.

In Studio ~ Moonlight Cascade (click for full image) Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1885 NJ-57, Hackettstown, NJ

A graphic design take on the beautiful waterfall hidden within a forest. This session is going to take place IN STUDIO! If you would prefer to attend this session virtually, please contact the...

Sons of Liberty Oktober Freedom Fest Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 426 Sand Shore Road, Hackettstown, NJ 07840

Mission: Fundraiser celebrating Oktoberfest & the Heroes who continue to Defend our Freedom. Raising money for Warrior Strong (Vet Charity)

Mini - Two-rrific Turtles Hackettstown, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us at Pinot's Palette - Hackettstown on Sat Aug 28, 2021 3:30 - 5:00PM for Mini - Two-rrific Turtles. Seats are limited, reserve yours today!