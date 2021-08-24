Ada calendar: Events coming up

(ADA, OK) Ada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

Pontotoc County Free Fair Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1710 N Broadway Ave d, Ada, OK

Large Carnival, free nightly concerts, indoor and outdoor craft/commercial booths, horse shows, educational displays, food. live free entertainment, draft horses, several contests: baby, tractor...

Graveside Sasakwa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dreadfulwater former Seminole resident departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 50 years. She was born on May 23, 1971 to Jimmy...

Live Music “99 South Band” Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Live Music “99 South Band” is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music “99 South Band”, join Facebook today.

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event in Sulphur Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health public health team will be on-site in Davis and Sulphur providing first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. Masking and responsible distancing are...

Connor Wilson @ Slush'D Bar Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Ada, OK

