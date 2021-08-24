Cancel
Ada, OK

Ada calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 7 days ago

(ADA, OK) Ada has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ada:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FTtK_0bbPhIAj00

Pontotoc County Free Fair

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1710 N Broadway Ave d, Ada, OK

Large Carnival, free nightly concerts, indoor and outdoor craft/commercial booths, horse shows, educational displays, food. live free entertainment, draft horses, several contests: baby, tractor...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsqGC_0bbPhIAj00

Graveside

Sasakwa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dreadfulwater former Seminole resident departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 50 years. She was born on May 23, 1971 to Jimmy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQlK3_0bbPhIAj00

Live Music “99 South Band”

Wanette, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Live Music “99 South Band” is on Facebook. To connect with Live Music “99 South Band”, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyTfT_0bbPhIAj00

Community COVID-19 Vaccination Event in Sulphur

Sulphur, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Chickasaw Nation Department of Health public health team will be on-site in Davis and Sulphur providing first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccinations. Masking and responsible distancing are...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rjo6g_0bbPhIAj00

Connor Wilson @ Slush'D Bar

Ada, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 214 W Main St, Ada, OK

Explore Music & Concerts Events in Ada, Oklahoma, Find information about Live Music Concerts in Ada, Oklahoma. Concert Event venue, passes, tickets & details, Ada, Oklahoma.

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

