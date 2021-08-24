Harrison calendar: Coming events

(HARRISON, AR) Harrison is ready for live events.

YA Program: Perler Bead Keychains Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

Do you need a new keychain to attach to house keys, locker keys, or possibly even a car key? Join us as we make really cool keychains out of perler beads. Ages 12-18.

Buffalo River Heritage Festival Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Buffalo River Heritage Festival encourage story tellers, young and old to share their tales as we seek to preserve and celebrate our Arkansas Heritage. Musicians will be jamming at the Buffalo...

Ralph Hepola Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

The Boone County Library invites you to come by and enjoy music from Tuba player Ralph Hepola. This program will be located in the upstairs meeting room. Ralph Hepola is heard on 41 recordings and...

Quilt Club meeting Green Forest, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 East Main Street, Green Forest, AR 72638

Green Forest Library Quilting Guild meets the 2nd friday of each month from 4-5 at the Green Forest Library to learn new techniques!

Newton County Fair And Rodeo Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR

Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit Buildings open7:00pm: Mutton Bustin8:00pm: John Villines Memorial Bull Jam