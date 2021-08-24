Cancel
Harrison, AR

Harrison calendar: Coming events

Harrison News Watch
 7 days ago

(HARRISON, AR) Harrison is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harrison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ro7mj_0bbPhHI000

YA Program: Perler Bead Keychains

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

Do you need a new keychain to attach to house keys, locker keys, or possibly even a car key? Join us as we make really cool keychains out of perler beads. Ages 12-18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEAzZ_0bbPhHI000

Buffalo River Heritage Festival

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Buffalo River Heritage Festival encourage story tellers, young and old to share their tales as we seek to preserve and celebrate our Arkansas Heritage. Musicians will be jamming at the Buffalo...

Ralph Hepola

Harrison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 221 W Stephenson Ave, Harrison, AR

The Boone County Library invites you to come by and enjoy music from Tuba player Ralph Hepola. This program will be located in the upstairs meeting room. Ralph Hepola is heard on 41 recordings and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gQEc_0bbPhHI000

Quilt Club meeting

Green Forest, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 206 East Main Street, Green Forest, AR 72638

Green Forest Library Quilting Guild meets the 2nd friday of each month from 4-5 at the Green Forest Library to learn new techniques!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36FCiU_0bbPhHI000

Newton County Fair And Rodeo

Jasper, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1333 S AR 7 Hwy, Jasper, AR

Fair Theme - It's All Fun and Games Until It Hits The Fan! Schedule:Exhibit Buildings open7:00pm: Mutton Bustin8:00pm: John Villines Memorial Bull Jam

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

