Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Dover events calendar

Posted by 
Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 7 days ago

(DOVER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Dover calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fNDy8_0bbPhGPH00

The Craft

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Welcome to the Witching Hour Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Rated R for some terror and violence, and for brief Language

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiT79_0bbPhGPH00

Maleficent

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZQcK_0bbPhGPH00

Cesarean Birth Class

Dover, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
41
Followers
202
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Government
City
Dover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Mpaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy