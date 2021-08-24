Dover events calendar

(DOVER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Dover calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dover:

The Craft Dover, NH

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

Welcome to the Witching Hour Motion Picture Rating (MPAA) Rated R for some terror and violence, and for brief Language

Maleficent Dover, NH

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 20 Third Street, Dover, NH 03820

A vengeful fairy is driven to curse an infant princess, only to discover that the child may be the one person who can restore peace to their

Cesarean Birth Class Dover, NH

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 789 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820

This class is intended for those expecting to have a Cesarean birth (C-section). We will discuss what to expect when you arrive at the Women