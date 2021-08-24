Cancel
Portsmouth, OH

Live events Portsmouth — what's coming up

Portsmouth News Alert
 7 days ago

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Live events are lining up on the Portsmouth calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Portsmouth area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R56mi_0bbPhDl600

Comedy Night featuring Henry Allen

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 711 2nd Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

Join your FRIENDS for a light-hearted comedy night featuring Comedian, Henry Allen! Doors will open at 6:00pm and show starts at 7:00pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Ct8W_0bbPhDl600

Dirt Track Racing at PRP

West Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 25648 OH-73, West Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio, is 1 mile West of Portsmouth off Rt. 52 73/104. It is a 3/8 mile clay high banked track with seating for over 5,000 spectators with additional seating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9xaZ_0bbPhDl600

Labor of Love Thrive Fest

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Labold Field, 1804 James St, Portsmouth, OH

Labor of Love Thrive Fest is on Facebook. To connect with Labor of Love Thrive Fest, join Facebook today.

2021 Ducky Derby

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 101 Court Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662

The Ducky Derby is back for 2021, adopt your ducks today! The winning duck receives $1,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14NZmQ_0bbPhDl600

LIVE at Portsmouth Eagles

Portsmouth, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1630 Gallia St, Portsmouth, OH

Come out & jam with us at the Eagles in Portsmouth, Ohio y'all!! Gonna be an amazing time!

With Portsmouth News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

