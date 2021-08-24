Cancel
Angleton, TX

Angleton events coming soon

Angleton Journal
Angleton Journal
 7 days ago

(ANGLETON, TX) Angleton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Angleton:

Jordan Nix | Live @ The Dirty South

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 116 N Velasco St, Angleton, TX

Jordan Nix | Live @ The Dirty South at The Dirty South, 116 N Velasco, Angleton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:30 pm

Competition Driving School

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Dr, Angleton, TX

The MSR Houston Competition Driving School is designed for aspiring racing drivers. This road racing school will allow you to get your racing license. Participants are educated and coached by the...

Military & Veteran Hand-Control Car 3 DAY Road Race School in Houston, TX.

Angleton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1 Performance Drive, Angleton, TX 77515

Building a community to the military & veteran population by providing non-clinical outreach through active participation in motorsports.

Peach Street Farmers Market

Angleton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 234 S Arcola St, Angleton, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

MasterClass: Paint n’ Sip

Lake Jackson, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 333 Texas 332, Lake Jackson, TX 77566

Acing Faces Artistry presents THE MAKEUP MASTERCLASS: PAINT n’ SIP

Angleton Journal

Angleton Journal

Angleton, TX
With Angleton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Angleton, TX
