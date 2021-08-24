Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow calendar: Coming events

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 7 days ago

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10pssX_0bbPhA6v00

Memorial service for Charles Meek

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This is a memorial service for Charles Meek the father of Jamie Meek. The live will be on Jamie’s Facebook. The visitation will be at 5:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dRS8b_0bbPhA6v00

Endless Summer Fest

Cave City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY

Endless Summer Fest at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave, 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 03:00 pm to Mon Sep 06 2021 at 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LmqqO_0bbPhA6v00

Bush's Saloon

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 609 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY

We are so Very Excited to be coming back to this Awesome Dance Party Venue. It's gonna be a Crazy kind of night too! Y'all come out and get your Freak On!! Graig Bush is going to be Lay'n Down Da...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9756_0bbPhA6v00

Museum After Hours

Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Water St, Glasgow, KY

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be hosting a Museum After Hours Event on Thursday, August 26th. We will be open until 8:00PM. Museum admission is FREE! Local Food Truck, She Sells...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCr6P_0bbPhA6v00

Fly Fishing with Bill Carman

Lucas, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1149 State Park Rd, Lucas, KY

Learn to Fly Fish with Bill CarmanYou'll learn to choose equipment, fly selection, how to read a stream, and how to hook and land a fish. Enjoy the solitude of nature in summerYour streamside...

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow Daily

Glasgow, KY
With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

