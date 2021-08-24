Glasgow calendar: Coming events

(GLASGOW, KY) Glasgow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glasgow area:

Memorial service for Charles Meek Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

This is a memorial service for Charles Meek the father of Jamie Meek. The live will be on Jamie’s Facebook. The visitation will be at 5:00 pm

Endless Summer Fest Cave City, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, KY

Endless Summer Fest at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave, 950 Mammoth Cave Rd, Cave City, United States on Mon Aug 30 2021 at 03:00 pm to Mon Sep 06 2021 at 11:00 am

Bush's Saloon Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 609 Columbia Ave, Glasgow, KY

We are so Very Excited to be coming back to this Awesome Dance Party Venue. It's gonna be a Crazy kind of night too! Y'all come out and get your Freak On!! Graig Bush is going to be Lay'n Down Da...

Museum After Hours Glasgow, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 200 W Water St, Glasgow, KY

The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will be hosting a Museum After Hours Event on Thursday, August 26th. We will be open until 8:00PM. Museum admission is FREE! Local Food Truck, She Sells...

Fly Fishing with Bill Carman Lucas, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1149 State Park Rd, Lucas, KY

Learn to Fly Fish with Bill CarmanYou'll learn to choose equipment, fly selection, how to read a stream, and how to hook and land a fish. Enjoy the solitude of nature in summerYour streamside...