Ukiah calendar: What's coming up

(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ukiah:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Ukiah Farmers Market Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20290 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - NoonLocation: Alex Thomas Plaza at South School and West Clay Street, Ukiah, CA

Litter League - Tidy Tuesday Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 600 Live Oak Ave, Ukiah, CA

This is a one hour clean up around Todd Grove Park. We will be cleaning up litter. We will supply the pickers and the gloves. Please bring your friends and family and we will social distance and...

First Friday Kirtan Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Trillium Herb Company is hosting a kirtan party August 6! Kirtan is a call and response singing of Sanskrit chants and prayers. No experience necessary and open to all ages. Refreshments provided...

Cross Currents Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

