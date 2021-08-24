Cancel
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah calendar: What's coming up

Ukiah Bulletin
Ukiah Bulletin
 7 days ago

(UKIAH, CA) Ukiah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ukiah:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cAsr2_0bbPh9JR00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Ukiah, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Ukiah, CA 95482

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YPG9_0bbPh9JR00

Ukiah Farmers Market

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 20290 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Saturdays, 9AM - NoonLocation: Alex Thomas Plaza at South School and West Clay Street, Ukiah, CA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tv1Kl_0bbPh9JR00

Litter League - Tidy Tuesday

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 600 Live Oak Ave, Ukiah, CA

This is a one hour clean up around Todd Grove Park. We will be cleaning up litter. We will supply the pickers and the gloves. Please bring your friends and family and we will social distance and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBf5O_0bbPh9JR00

First Friday Kirtan

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Trillium Herb Company is hosting a kirtan party August 6! Kirtan is a call and response singing of Sanskrit chants and prayers. No experience necessary and open to all ages. Refreshments provided...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0mNq_0bbPh9JR00

Cross Currents

Ukiah, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 102 S State St, Ukiah, CA

Cross Currents! You may also like the following events from Ukiah Brewing Company & Restaurant

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah Bulletin

Ukiah, CA
With Ukiah Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

