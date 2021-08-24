What’s up Clarksburg: Local events calendar

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Live events are lining up on the Clarksburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksburg:

Clarksburg Farmers Market Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9am-1pm Location: Tractor Supply, 210 Emily Drive

ARA .22 match Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

ARA .22 match Hosted By D Reynolds GUN RANGE & outdoor PARK. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Clarksburg., Unlimited & Factory shoot. Setup time is 10 am, shoot starts...

CBC Kids Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Nursery Pre-K Kids Church (Grades K-2) The Loft (Grades 3-5) *Kids in Kids Church & The Loft join us in the service and are dismissed to their areas after the music. For more information about CBC...

Liberty High School Class Of 1996 25th Reunion Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shannon Blake Jolly, Stephanie Sinclair Wyatt, & I (Andi) are working on a 25 year reunion. We want to see who would be interested in attending. It will be held at My Mother's Daughter LLC. We...

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus Clarksburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 478 Emily Dr., Clarksburg, WV 26301

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.