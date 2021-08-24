Cancel
Clarksburg, WV

What’s up Clarksburg: Local events calendar

Clarksburg News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Live events are lining up on the Clarksburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Clarksburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPUdZ_0bbPh8Qi00

Clarksburg Farmers Market

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 210 Emily Dr, Clarksburg, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours May 29 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9am-1pm Location: Tractor Supply, 210 Emily Drive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YjDU1_0bbPh8Qi00

ARA .22 match

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 160 Precision Road, Clarksburg, WV

ARA .22 match Hosted By D Reynolds GUN RANGE & outdoor PARK. Event starts at Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am and happening at Clarksburg., Unlimited & Factory shoot. Setup time is 10 am, shoot starts...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcXkJ_0bbPh8Qi00

CBC Kids

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 W Pike St, Clarksburg, WV

Nursery Pre-K Kids Church (Grades K-2) The Loft (Grades 3-5) *Kids in Kids Church & The Loft join us in the service and are dismissed to their areas after the music. For more information about CBC...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06pFYv_0bbPh8Qi00

Liberty High School Class Of 1996 25th Reunion

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Shannon Blake Jolly, Stephanie Sinclair Wyatt, & I (Andi) are working on a 25 year reunion. We want to see who would be interested in attending. It will be held at My Mother's Daughter LLC. We...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWCg0_0bbPh8Qi00

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Clarksburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 478 Emily Dr., Clarksburg, WV 26301

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

