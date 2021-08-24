Cancel
Norfolk, NE

What’s up Norfolk: Local events calendar

Norfolk Journal
 7 days ago

(NORFOLK, NE) Norfolk is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Norfolk:

Beef Blast @ LHNE

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 2010 N 37th St, Norfolk, NE

Please come for our annual Beef Blast silent and live auctions on Sunday, August 29. If you haven’t attended before, it is a very exciting and fun day for LHNE students, parents, and staff – have...

Farmers Market

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 609 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Head downtown for fresh produce and home baked goods at the Norfolk Farmers Market, now located at Riverpoint Square Park at 3rd and Norfolk Avenue in downtown Norfolk. The Farmers Market will be...

2021 Emergency Nursing Pediatric (ENPC) 2-Day Course *5th Edition*

Norfolk, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 2700 West Norfolk Avenue, Nebraska Room, Norfolk, NE 68701

Emergency care of a pediatric patient requires special knowledge and skills – prepare yourself by taking ENPC!

Vein Screening

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 2700 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

A member of Faith Regionals vascular team will provide free vein screenings to patients to identify venous reflux disease, varicose veins and spider veins. If

Larry Farris Live

Norfolk, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 226 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, NE

Larry Farris is a Texas Artist in its truest form. With the distinctive sound of country music pulsing through each venue he plays, fans have fallen in love with Larry. From being crowned Winner...

Norfolk Journal

ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

