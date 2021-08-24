Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 24

Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Today's update features data from the weekend, so the totals are cumulative from Saturday, Sunday and part of Monday.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,838 new cases and 8 newly reported deaths, seven occurring in August and one in July.

The state's death toll is 7,775 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 58.5% (4,540) were residents of long-term care.

As of August 22, the state reported that 3,286,870 (an increase of about 12,000 from Monday's report) people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,076,374 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

12-15: 49%

16-17: 57%

18-49: 61%

50-64: 74%

65+: 92%

Total population: 59%

55.3% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 65.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through August 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 547 (up from 514 reported Monday).

Of those hospitalized, 153 people were in intensive care and 394 were in general hospital care. Both are the highest they've been since early May during the tail end of the spring surge. The spring peak saw a high of 202 patients in intensive care and 517 people in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regions of Minnesota, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

Metro: 81 ICU, 231 non-ICU

Central: 26 ICU, 41 non-ICU

Southeast: 21 ICU, 49 non-ICU

Northeast: 13 ICU, 15 non-ICU

Northwest: 5 ICU, 14 non-ICU

South-central: 3 ICU, 24 non-ICU

Southwest: 0 ICU, 13 non-ICU

West-central: 0 ICU, 7 non-ICU

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,838 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 64,430 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.95%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 6.26%, which has been rising as the Delta variant spreads, having recently been below 1%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

Total tests: 11,199,228 (up from 11,134,990)

People tested: 4,943,773 (up from 4,905,380)

People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,286,870 (up from 3,274,847)

People who have completed vaccine series: 3,076,374 (up from 3,065,135)

Positive cases: 639,059 (up from 635,222)

Deaths: 7,775 – 429 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,767)

Patients no longer requiring isolation: 620,425 (up from 616,344)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.