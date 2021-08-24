Cancel
Here is Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Tuesday, August 24

By Joe Nelson
 8 days ago
Credit: Navy Medicine via Flickr

Today's update features data from the weekend, so the totals are cumulative from Saturday, Sunday and part of Monday.

Tuesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) includes 3,838 new cases and 8 newly reported deaths, seven occurring in August and one in July.

The state's death toll is 7,775 since the start of the pandemic. Of the total deaths, 58.5% (4,540) were residents of long-term care.

As of August 22, the state reported that 3,286,870 (an increase of about 12,000 from Monday's report) people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,076,374 people have completed the vaccine series. The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 12-15: 49%
  • 16-17: 57%
  • 18-49: 61%
  • 50-64: 74%
  • 65+: 92%
  • Total population: 59%

55.3% of Minnesota's total population, including children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for the vaccine, has completed the vaccine series. That jumps to 65.4% when excluding kids under the age of 12. MDH has a public dashboard to track vaccine progress in Minnesota, and you can view it here.

Hospitalizations

Through August 23, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 547 (up from 514 reported Monday).

Of those hospitalized, 153 people were in intensive care and 394 were in general hospital care. Both are the highest they've been since early May during the tail end of the spring surge. The spring peak saw a high of 202 patients in intensive care and 517 people in general hospital care.

Here's how many people are hospitalized based on regions of Minnesota, though this doesn't mean that each patient contracted the virus in these specific regions, as they may have been diverted depending upon available staffed beds.

  • Metro: 81 ICU, 231 non-ICU
  • Central: 26 ICU, 41 non-ICU
  • Southeast: 21 ICU, 49 non-ICU
  • Northeast: 13 ICU, 15 non-ICU
  • Northwest: 5 ICU, 14 non-ICU
  • South-central: 3 ICU, 24 non-ICU
  • Southwest: 0 ICU, 13 non-ICU
  • West-central: 0 ICU, 7 non-ICU

Testing and positivity rates.

The 3,838 positive results in Tuesday's update were from 64,430 completed tests, creating a test positivity rate of 5.95%.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Minnesota's test positivity rate over the past seven days is 6.26%, which has been rising as the Delta variant spreads, having recently been below 1%.

The World Health Organization recommends that a percent positive rate (total positives divided by total completed tests) of below 5% for at least two weeks is necessary to safely keep the economy open. That 5% threshold is based on total positives divided by total tests.

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • Total tests: 11,199,228 (up from 11,134,990)
  • People tested: 4,943,773 (up from 4,905,380)
  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,286,870 (up from 3,274,847)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,076,374 (up from 3,065,135)
  • Positive cases: 639,059 (up from 635,222)
  • Deaths: 7,775 – 429 of which are "probable*" (up from 7,767)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 620,425 (up from 616,344)

* Probable deaths are patients who died after testing positive using the COVID-19 antigen test, which is thought to be less accurate than the more common PCR test.

Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Most new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota now coming from outside 7-county metro

Minnesota's most recent COVID-19 figures are showing a trend that the majority of virus cases in the state are now happening outside of the 7-county Twin Cities metro. The 2020 Census found that the counties of Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott, and Washington comprise 55.5% of the total population of Minnesota, yet areas outside of the metro have been seeing a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

All of Minnesota is now a COVID-19 hotspot

No matter where you are in Minnesota, federal health guidance strongly suggests wearing a mask while in a public indoor space, even if you're vaccinated. All 87 of the state's counties have high or substantial transmission as of Aug. 28, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Just four counties (Kittson, Lake, Pipestone and Wadena) are in the less-severe substantial category.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota State Fair sees sharp drop in attendance for opening day

Day one of the 2021 Minnesota State Fair, with heavy rain clouds and the specter of COVID hanging overhead, tallied its lowest opening day attendance in at least four years. The state fair said approximately 61,983 got together at the Get-Together Thursday, a stiff drop from 2019 (the last time the State Fair was held) when 133,236 people showed up for day one. (That was actually one of five new attendance records set that year.)
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota State Fair 2021: The best new foods

730 days is a long time to wait for anything. But for the foodies who go to the Minnesota State Fair, 730 days seems like an eternity. When I got the opportunity to go to the fair on Day One and try some of the new foods, it was sort of a surreal experience. Was I really back at the fair?
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

75 mph winds, 2.5-inch hail, tornadoes possible Saturday in Minnesota

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large swath of Minnesota, including the Twin Ciites, in an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Damaging winds of up to 75 mph, isolated tornadoes and hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter will be possible with the strongest storms. A severe thunderstorm watch is already in effect until 12 p.m. in western/west-central Minnesota in association with a cluster of storms advancing eastward from South Dakota.

