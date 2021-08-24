Cancel
Watertown, WI

Live events Watertown — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Watertown Daily
Watertown Daily
 7 days ago

(WATERTOWN, WI) Watertown has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Watertown area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rQliy_0bbPh4to00

Ixonia Dry Down Day

Ixonia, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: W1255 Marietta Ave, Ixonia, WI

Dairyland Labs will be at our Ixonia location with their lab equipment to analyze the moisture of your corn at no cost to you. Insight FS - Ixonia W1255 Marietta Ave. Ixonia, WU 53036 Bring three...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIAQk_0bbPh4to00

Cherry Pie Rocks The Bar

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Cherry Pie Rocks The Bar at Watertown on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vfk5_0bbPh4to00

Watertown Farmers Market

Watertown, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 Labaree St, Watertown, WI

Join in on Tuesdays to enjoy the sights, scents and sounds of the Watertown Farmers Market. 2021 Watertown Farmers Market Update The 2021 season of … Watertown Farmers Market Read More »

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31YVQU_0bbPh4to00

5th Annual Downtown Watertown Wine Walk

Watertown, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 519 East Main Street, Watertown, WI 53094

Attendees will have a chance to visit multiple different downtown locations and sample both red and white wine at each stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpDsl_0bbPh4to00

Salad and soup

Ixonia, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Salad and soup? Yes please!!! I am so excited to spend time with you while we assemble 4 amazing salads that include: Sweet Onion Marmalade, Walnut Pear, Garden Bliss, Buckwheat Beet; and a...

