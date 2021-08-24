Dayton calendar: What's coming up

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dayton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dayton:

Class of 2002 - 20 Year High School Reunion Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 2466 County Road 486, Dayton, TX 77535

We are all looking forward to catching up with the Class of 2002. Come join us for food, drinks, games, and prizes!

The Crosby Zydeco Festival Crosby, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 700 Church Street, Crosby, TX 77532

LIVE MUSIC is BACK!! Come on out and listen to some of your favorite Zydeco artists!

Visitation Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1101 N Travis St, Liberty, TX

Here is Jack Erwin’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack Erwin (Liberty, Texas), who passed away on August 18, 2021...

Wednesday Morning Ladies' Bible Class Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX

Ladies Bible class will meet on Wednesdays at 10:00 am.

4v4 male soccer tournament!!! Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Our very first soccer tournament!! For adult males! (Categoría libre) 4vs4! Small field! Trophy and cash prize!!!