Dayton, TX

Dayton calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 7 days ago

(DAYTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Dayton calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dayton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPibX_0bbPh31500

Class of 2002 - 20 Year High School Reunion

Dayton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 08:30 PM

Address: 2466 County Road 486, Dayton, TX 77535

We are all looking forward to catching up with the Class of 2002. Come join us for food, drinks, games, and prizes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHT3G_0bbPh31500

The Crosby Zydeco Festival

Crosby, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 700 Church Street, Crosby, TX 77532

LIVE MUSIC is BACK!! Come on out and listen to some of your favorite Zydeco artists!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47UUHz_0bbPh31500

Visitation

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 1101 N Travis St, Liberty, TX

Here is Jack Erwin’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack Erwin (Liberty, Texas), who passed away on August 18, 2021...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnyPC_0bbPh31500

Wednesday Morning Ladies' Bible Class

Liberty, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 3201 N Main St, Liberty, TX

Ladies Bible class will meet on Wednesdays at 10:00 am.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rbdSt_0bbPh31500

4v4 male soccer tournament!!!

Dayton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Our very first soccer tournament!! For adult males! (Categoría libre) 4vs4! Small field! Trophy and cash prize!!!

Learn More

