Bemidji, MN

Live events coming up in Bemidji

Bemidji Bulletin
Bemidji Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are lining up on the Bemidji calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bemidji:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxwbv_0bbPh28M00

Bemidji Pride

Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 303 Railroad St SW, Bemidji, MN

The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. We envision a future where all LGBTQ+ people are valued and celebrated for who they are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44NS1O_0bbPh28M00

Movie Night

Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Bemidji, MN

Join us for a movie in the park! We are featuring an award-winning movie about the return of a powerful super-nanny with a bag full of tricks. Kick back and relax in your lawn chairs and blankets...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RKFCZ_0bbPh28M00

Third Coast Chamber Collective Festival

Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 505 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN

This summer, Watermark Art Center will host an evening with Third Coast Chamber Collective artists who have come together to explore the beauty of compositions inspired by Scandinavian and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtDis_0bbPh28M00

Believe in the Spirit of Music

Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 2900 Division Street West, Bemidji, MN 56601

Music educator and former Burning Hills Singer Brandon Box-Higdem will bring down the house for this year's holiday concert. Don't miss it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NsWA_0bbPh28M00

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour

Bemidji, MN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...

