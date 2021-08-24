Live events coming up in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Live events are lining up on the Bemidji calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bemidji:

Bemidji Pride Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 303 Railroad St SW, Bemidji, MN

The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. We envision a future where all LGBTQ+ people are valued and celebrated for who they are.

Movie Night Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: Bemidji, MN

Join us for a movie in the park! We are featuring an award-winning movie about the return of a powerful super-nanny with a bag full of tricks. Kick back and relax in your lawn chairs and blankets...

Third Coast Chamber Collective Festival Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 505 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji, MN

This summer, Watermark Art Center will host an evening with Third Coast Chamber Collective artists who have come together to explore the beauty of compositions inspired by Scandinavian and...

Believe in the Spirit of Music Bemidji, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Dec 12, 06:30 PM

Address: 2900 Division Street West, Bemidji, MN 56601

Music educator and former Burning Hills Singer Brandon Box-Higdem will bring down the house for this year's holiday concert. Don't miss it!

Epic Mississippi River Bike Tour Bemidji, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

When you tip-toe through the humble origin near Lake Itasca, you will never believe this trickle of water will be the “Mighty Mississippi” emptying into the Gulf of Mexico some 2552 miles...