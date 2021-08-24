Live events coming up in Hobart

(HOBART, IN) Live events are coming to Hobart.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

FREAK ON A LEASH returns to The Art Theater of Hobart with guests Facelift and Grunge Candy!

Grupo Exterminador X Montez De Durango X Banda Machos Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 739 West 700 North, Hobart, IN 46342

rupo Exterminador Gira 2021 Agosto 29 Rancho El Sauz 739 W 700 N, Hobart, IN 46342 $45

Tributes to Foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle & Incubus Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:55 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Tributes to foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle & Incubus are coming to NWI!

Tom Petty Tribute Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come out for a night of your favorite Tom Petty songs!

Hairbangers Ball Halloween Bash w/Fatal Order Hobart, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342

Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!