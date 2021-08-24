Live events coming up in Hobart
(HOBART, IN) Live events are coming to Hobart.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hobart:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:30 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
FREAK ON A LEASH returns to The Art Theater of Hobart with guests Facelift and Grunge Candy!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Address: 739 West 700 North, Hobart, IN 46342
rupo Exterminador Gira 2021 Agosto 29 Rancho El Sauz 739 W 700 N, Hobart, IN 46342 $45
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:55 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Tributes to foo Fighters, A Perfect Circle & Incubus are coming to NWI!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Come out for a night of your favorite Tom Petty songs!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 230 Main St, Hobart, IN 46342
Come join us for the ultimate Halloween Party featuring Hairbangers Ball!
