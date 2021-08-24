Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

What’s up Marshalltown: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Marshalltown Updates
Marshalltown Updates
 7 days ago

(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Live events are coming to Marshalltown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marshalltown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc1nT_0bbPgvyf00

Fun Night Fundraiser

Toledo, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2283 Park Rd, Toledo, IA 52342

Join us! For the Tama County Conservation 2021 Annual Fun Night Fundraiser!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21oI9i_0bbPgvyf00

The Unknown Tour 2022 - Marshalltown, IA

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 06:30 PM

Address: 312 West Main Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158

A One night, 2.5 hour women's event packed with comedy, worship, and encouragement focused on navigating life's unknowns.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10C4DY_0bbPgvyf00

7th Annual Tee Up To Beat Cancer Golf Tournament

Conrad, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 130 Oakwood Dr, Conrad, IA

Register early for the 7th Annual TEE UP TO BEAT CANCER GOLF TOURNAMENT About this Event Since 2015, your generosity has allowed TUTBC to support over 70 individuals and 2 charities fighting the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRcQt_0bbPgvyf00

RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE

Garwin, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 280th St, Garwin, IA

2nd annual RUMBLE AT OAK RIDGE This motocross festival was created to celebrate the love for grassroots racing. Hosted at one of the nations most picturesque venues, Oak Ridge in Garwin, Iowa...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I970Y_0bbPgvyf00

memorial service

Marshalltown, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Address: 1209 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown, IA

Marilyn D. Anson, 92, of Marshalltown passed away Thursday night, January 14, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service is planned for 10:30...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown Updates

Marshalltown, IA
43
Followers
203
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marshalltown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Toledo, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Cremation#Ia 52342 Join#Tutbc#Oak Ridge#Southridge Specialty Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy