Culpeper, VA

Culpeper events coming up

Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 7 days ago

(CULPEPER, VA) Culpeper is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Culpeper:

Nature Hike - Culpeper Sports Complex

Culpeper, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 16358 Competition Dr, Culpeper, VA

Take a walk on the wild side during a guided nature hike with Friends of the Rappahannock. Culpeper Sports Complex is more than just sports fields, there is a monarch garden, native prairie and...

Concealed Carry: Armed Self-Defense

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701

This isn’t just another shooting class. It is about the realities of armed self-defense and efficiently imparting necessary skills.

Tactical Scenarios

Culpeper, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Meet-Up Location (7-Eleven Store):, 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper, VA 22701

This one day course provides student opportunities to participate in force on force scenarios.

#Live Events#Culpeper Sports Complex
