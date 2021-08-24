Coming soon: Hazleton events

(HAZLETON, PA) Hazleton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hazleton:

Harper and Midwest Kind Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 563 Can Do Expressway, 18202, Hazle Township, PA

Did someone say didgeridoo? Hell yeah we did! Come join us in welcoming Harper and the Midwest Kind back to the TAP. Trust us when we say this is something you don't want to miss! A $5 cover will...

Hiring Event: Polyplastics Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

If you are searching for your next employment opportunity, GREAT NEWS! Finding your next career just got easier! PA CareerLink® brings local employers who are immediately hiring into our Hazleton...

CPR & First Aid with AED Training Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1730 E Broad St #1, Hazleton, PA

Sacco Chiropractic is pairing up with B & D Health Services to bring a CPR & First Aid Certification to you with an added AED Training! We are very passionate about making sure you are prepared...

Mobile COVID-19 and Routine Vaccine Clinic / Clínica móvil de vacunación de rutina y COVID-19 Hazleton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Our mobile medical unit, Driving Better Health, will be providing COVID-19 and routine vaccines, COVID-19 testing and evaluations to the public. *Patients have the option to receive a visit plus...

Annual Church Picnic Hazle Township, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 34 Fox Manor Rd, Hazle Township, PA

Please sign up by Aug 15th. It's Church Picnic time again! Join us for a combined service at 10:00 AM, followed by our annual picnic celebration. We will supply the meat. Please sign up to bring a...