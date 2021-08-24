J.D. Vance has become the politician he once said he couldn’t support

If you want to win a Republican primary in a Republican state, you could do worse than getting into a public fight with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). After all, primary electorates tend to be more partisan than the electorate overall, meaning, at the moment, that it is likely to be disproportionately composed of supporters of former president Donald Trump. And given that Sasse has been a prominent critic of Trump — even opposing his 2016 election in the first place — staking out a position in opposition to the U.S. senator from Nebraska might help elevate your own profile.