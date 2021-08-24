Cancel
Moss Point, MS

Moss Point calendar: What's coming up

Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOSS POINT, MS) Live events are coming to Moss Point.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moss Point:

Saved by the Bell Sunday

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 7300 Campground Rd, Moss Point, MS

We are so excited to have our first "Saved by the Bell Sunday Family Fun Day" Magnolia Springs Assembly of God! You don’t wanna miss it! This our back to school bash for the whole family! There’s...

August Audubon After-Hours

Moss Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5107 Arthur St, Moss Point, MS

August Audubon After-Hours is on Facebook. To connect with August Audubon After-Hours, join Facebook today.

Girl Get Your Life Together

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 4124 Twisted Run Lane, Vancleave, MS 39565

Build Your Personal Life Blueprint in 8 Areas of Wellness

Selfiescape MS

Vancleave, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 11988 Mississippi 57, Ste D, Vancleave, MS 39565

Join us at the MS Gulf Coast’s first selfie experience!!

The Labor Day Pop-Up Shop

Pascagoula, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula, MS 39567

The purpose of this event is to generate interest towards the many businesses within our community. We should support one another as one.

