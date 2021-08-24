Cancel
Key West, FL

What’s up Key West: Local events calendar

Key West Times
 7 days ago

(KEY WEST, FL) Live events are lining up on the Key West calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Key West:

Latin & Ballroom Dancing

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 729 Fleming St, Key West, FL

Latin & Ballroom Dancing at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming Street, Key West, FL 33040, Key West, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 04:30 pm to 05:30 pm

Coffee Butler & Friends

Key West, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 512 Eaton St, Key West, FL

We’re Back! Coffee Butler and Friends return to the Key West Theater Sunday, August 29th. The legendary entertainer retired in 2005 after five decades of entertaining, returning in 2015 for the...

Little Hamaca Park

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Government Road, Key West, FL 33040

Join Blue Moon Outdoors to clean up our city park in Key West!

Great American Trainwreck - FREE Show

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 0 Duval Street, Key West, FL 33040

Free Sunset Concert on the big stage with Great American Trainwreck

Cow Key Channel Clean ups

Key West, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 5016 5th Avenue, Key West, FL 33040

Join Blue Moon Kayak Key West, Reef Relief, Keep Key West Beautiful, and Paddlewith a purpose for a mission to clean Cow Key Channel!

Key West Times

Key West, FL
ABOUT

With Key West Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

