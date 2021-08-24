Cancel
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana events coming soon

Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 7 days ago

(CORSICANA, TX) Live events are lining up on the Corsicana calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Corsicana:

Dailey & Vincent

Corsicana, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 112 W 6th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Dubbed by CMT as the “Rockstars of Bluegrass,” the Dailey and Vincent duo has been hailed throughout the music industry as one of the most exciting, reputable and elite Bluegrass bands in America...

Camping - Fort Parker State Park, TX

Mexia, TX

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

On the banks of the Navasota, the past and the present collide. Two ecosystems meet here, too, and you can explore it all on foot, bike or kayak. Fort Parker State Park is just 90 miles south of...

Lefty Frizzell Special Event

Corsicana, TX

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 215 E 5th Ave, Corsicana, TX

Acoustic show and storytelling by Allen and David Frizzell, with special guest Marty Haggard, for the NEW Left Frizzell film documentary. Doors open at 6:00 Show starts at 8:00 ONCE FILMING STARTS...

"One Moment at a Time": Memoir Writing with Writer Pam Dudley

Corsicana, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 203 North Commerce Street, Corsicana, TX 75110

In our last workshop of Maker Month, writer and former resident Pam Dudley teaches the art of writing memoir.

James Taylor Tribute Concert

Trinidad, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 5220 Key Ranch Rd, Trinidad, TX

"Don't let yourself be lonely tonight" get your tickets early and plan to sing along Tribute Concert-SOME OF JAMES TAYLORS BEST SONGS YOU'VE GOT A FRIEND, FIRE & RAIN, HOW SWEET IT IS, SWEET BABY...

Corsicana Updates

Corsicana Updates

Corsicana, TX
With Corsicana Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

