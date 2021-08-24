Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kailua-kona, HI

Events on the Kailua Kona calendar

Posted by 
Kailua-Kona News Beat
Kailua-Kona News Beat
 7 days ago

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0bbPgkVu00

Tai Chi

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01f5ZZ_0bbPgkVu00

Kona Cacao Orchard Tour - 90 minutes

Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6699 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI

1.5 hour tour covering how cacao is grown in Hawaii. Entirely outdoors under the cocoa canopy and sheltered tasting at the end. About this event This tour accommodates up to 10 people visiting a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CvPpC_0bbPgkVu00

The Full Body Elixir with Calley O'Neill

Waikoloa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 69-1081 Ku'uali'i Place, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738

Calley O'Neill's FULL BODY ELIXIR - Find Paradise Within and Take it HOME!

Learn More

Lambada Dance

Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This class is meeting in-person. Coming from the beautiful country of Brazil, the Lambada is a partner dance that will get your body moving- this dance is full of energy and flavor! Taught by...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona News Beat

Kailua-Kona, HI
9
Followers
109
Post
126
Views
ABOUT

With Kailua-Kona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kailua-kona, HI
Kailua-kona, HI
Government
City
Waikoloa Village, HI
City
Captain Cook, HI
City
Kailua, HI
State
Hawaii State
City
Holualoa, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocoa#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Country
Brazil
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy