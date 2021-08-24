Events on the Kailua Kona calendar

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Kailua Kona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kailua Kona area:

Tai Chi Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

The flowing movements of T’ai Chi Chuan develop our strength, vitality, and ability to relax. There will be a demonstration by Ms. Sherer, a 30 year practitioner of the Yang style form as modified...

Kona Cacao Orchard Tour - 90 minutes Holualoa, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: PRIVATE FARM - RESERVATIONS ONLY 78, 6699 1 Rd, Holualoa, HI

1.5 hour tour covering how cacao is grown in Hawaii. Entirely outdoors under the cocoa canopy and sheltered tasting at the end. About this event This tour accommodates up to 10 people visiting a...

The Full Body Elixir with Calley O'Neill Waikoloa, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 69-1081 Ku'uali'i Place, Waikoloa Village, HI 96738

Calley O'Neill's FULL BODY ELIXIR - Find Paradise Within and Take it HOME!

Lambada Dance Captain Cook, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 PM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

This class is meeting in-person. Coming from the beautiful country of Brazil, the Lambada is a partner dance that will get your body moving- this dance is full of energy and flavor! Taught by...