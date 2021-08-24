Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ponca City, OK

What’s up Ponca City: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 7 days ago

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ponca City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ponca City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyBtF_0bbPgjdB00

Friends & Family Sunday

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

POSTPONED: New Date TBA Friends & Family Sunday Family Worship at 10:00 am Church-wide fellowship at 11:00 am Bring your friends and family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhBNF_0bbPgjdB00

School Bus Driver Training

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2101 N Ash St, Ponca City, OK

This 4-evenining course is for anyone wanting to drive a school/passenger bus. Topics covered include hazards, danger zones, trouble spots, critical factors and railroad crossings. Students must...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qlKUr_0bbPgjdB00

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda

Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQIfp_0bbPgjdB00

Stream @ Cowley: Job Fair Prep

Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 125 S 2nd St, Arkansas City, KS

This workshop prepares one to be able to attend a job fair in person or virtually. About this Event This workshop prepares you to attend a job fair in person or virtually. Topics Include:

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H12kg_0bbPgjdB00

Funeral Ceremony

Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Mineva Ella (Balzer) Crank reunited with her loving husband S.A. on Tuesday August 17th, 2021 at the age of 95. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 25th at 2:00 PM at the Trout Funeral...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
90
Followers
190
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Ponca City, OK
Ponca City, OK
Government
City
Newkirk, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Arkansas City#Grand Ave#Trout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy