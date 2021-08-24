What’s up Ponca City: Local events calendar

(PONCA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Ponca City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ponca City:

Friends & Family Sunday Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

POSTPONED: New Date TBA Friends & Family Sunday Family Worship at 10:00 am Church-wide fellowship at 11:00 am Bring your friends and family!

School Bus Driver Training Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2101 N Ash St, Ponca City, OK

This 4-evenining course is for anyone wanting to drive a school/passenger bus. Topics covered include hazards, danger zones, trouble spots, critical factors and railroad crossings. Students must...

Board of County Commissioners Regular Meeting Agenda Newkirk, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 201 S Main St, Newkirk, OK

Kay County, Oklahoma P.O. Box 450 201 S Main Newkirk OK 74647 Phone: 1-888-567-4611

Stream @ Cowley: Job Fair Prep Arkansas City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 125 S 2nd St, Arkansas City, KS

This workshop prepares one to be able to attend a job fair in person or virtually. About this Event This workshop prepares you to attend a job fair in person or virtually. Topics Include:

Funeral Ceremony Ponca City, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 505 W Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK

Mineva Ella (Balzer) Crank reunited with her loving husband S.A. on Tuesday August 17th, 2021 at the age of 95. A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, August 25th at 2:00 PM at the Trout Funeral...