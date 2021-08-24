Cancel
Benton Harbor, MI

What’s up Benton Harbor: Local events calendar

Benton Harbor News Flash
 7 days ago

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Benton Harbor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Benton Harbor:

August Grower's Social

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1791 Hillandale Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

Join us on August 26th at Michigan State's Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center for our Augst Grower's Social.The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a discussion about season extension...

Much Ado About Nothing

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 793 Michigan 139, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Shakespeare comedy - timeless, classic, and hilariously funny! Directed by Kristina McCloskey OUTDOOR VENUE

Wendzel Will — Public Affairs Associates

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1516 Roslin Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

One Michigan Avenue Building • 120 North Washington Square, Suite 1050, Lansing, MI 48933 517.371.3800 • paa@paaonline.com Copyright © 2020 Public Affairs Associates • All Rights Reserved

Learn to Sew, BACKPACK, Fab Lab WOW Series sewing, CNC Embroidery

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Hands on, beginner sewing class for those interested in learning the art of sewing with a little CNC embroidery incorporated in.

Mike Struwin & Handy Sands - "Ginger Peach" Album Release Party

Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Mike Struwin brings his newly christened band "Handy Sands" into The Livery for a long-awaited album release party!

With Benton Harbor News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

