What’s up Benton Harbor: Local events calendar

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Benton Harbor has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Benton Harbor:

August Grower's Social Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1791 Hillandale Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

Join us on August 26th at Michigan State's Southwest Michigan Research and Extension Center for our Augst Grower's Social.The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a discussion about season extension...

Much Ado About Nothing Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 793 Michigan 139, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Shakespeare comedy - timeless, classic, and hilariously funny! Directed by Kristina McCloskey OUTDOOR VENUE

Wendzel Will — Public Affairs Associates Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1516 Roslin Rd, Benton Harbor, MI

Learn to Sew, BACKPACK, Fab Lab WOW Series sewing, CNC Embroidery Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: Hanson Technology Center, 2755 East Napier Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Hands on, beginner sewing class for those interested in learning the art of sewing with a little CNC embroidery incorporated in.

Mike Struwin & Handy Sands - "Ginger Peach" Album Release Party Benton Harbor, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 190 5th Street, Benton Harbor, MI 49022

Mike Struwin brings his newly christened band "Handy Sands" into The Livery for a long-awaited album release party!