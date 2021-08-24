Cancel
Rolla, MO

Events on the Rolla calendar

Rolla Digest
(ROLLA, MO) Rolla is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rolla:

Rolla Farmers Market

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1- October 30, 2021 Wednesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.

Witches Night Out 2021

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 505 West 6th Street, Rolla, MO 65401

Dust off those brooms and come help us raise money for a great cause while we enjoy the spooky season! All witches and warlocks welcome!

Downtown Dishes & Drinks 2021

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 8th & Pine Streets, Rolla, MO 65401

Stroll the streets of Downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla's favorite downtown bars & restaurants.

2021 Rolla Walk to End Alzheimer's

Rolla, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1061 South Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support

Rolla Date Night Paint

Rolla, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 601 Kingshighway Ste C, Rolla, MO

Our monthly Date Night paint in Rolla. ***ONLY 16 SPOTS AVAILABLE*** canvas are pay by size and prices include TWO canvases and snacks. 8x10-$45 9x12-$50 11x14-$55 You MUST pre-register at...

ABOUT

With Rolla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

