Events on the Rolla calendar
(ROLLA, MO) Rolla is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rolla:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 999-901 N Elm St, Rolla, MO
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 1- October 30, 2021 Wednesdays, 3PM - 6PM Location:902 N Elm Street, downtown behind City Hall.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM
Address: 505 West 6th Street, Rolla, MO 65401
Dust off those brooms and come help us raise money for a great cause while we enjoy the spooky season! All witches and warlocks welcome!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 8th & Pine Streets, Rolla, MO 65401
Stroll the streets of Downtown Rolla for an amazing sampling of food and drinks from some of Rolla's favorite downtown bars & restaurants.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1061 South Bishop Avenue, Rolla, MO 65401
The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 601 Kingshighway Ste C, Rolla, MO
Our monthly Date Night paint in Rolla. ***ONLY 16 SPOTS AVAILABLE*** canvas are pay by size and prices include TWO canvases and snacks. 8x10-$45 9x12-$50 11x14-$55 You MUST pre-register at...
