Live events coming up in Seneca

(SENECA, SC) Live events are coming to Seneca.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seneca area:

Kit Workshop: Kimono Slippers Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 113 E North 1st St, Seneca, SC

Wanna crochet some cashmere slippers? Me too! Let's do it. This kit comes with everything you need except the hook. The pattern contains instructions for ALL sizes and there is enough yarn in a...

JT Sayres Live Acoustic @ Keowee Brewing Co Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 401 E Main St, Seneca, SC

Join JT Sayres for some good tunes and brew @ Keowee Brewing Co downtown Seneca. You may also like the following

Utica Baptist Church Loss of a Spouse Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4056 Wells Hwy, Seneca, SC

Loss of a Spouse Seminar August 28, 2021 at 10:00 am Event location: Utica Baptist Church 4056 Wells Highway, Seneca, SC 29678 Meeting in Main Lobby Event information Date & time August 28, 2021...

caffeinated Conversations West Union, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 185 Cornerstone Dr, West Union, SC

Pop-up Coffee House. Every Wednesday we have a POP-UP COFFEE HOUSE and serve free coffee…all day long!

Bingo - Seneca Seneca, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 366 Market St, Seneca, SC

Come meet new friends and have fun while playing Bingo at CenterWell Activity Center in Seneca, South Carolina.