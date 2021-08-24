Cancel
Livingston, TX

Livingston events coming up

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Livingston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Dog Days of Summer

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1821 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Come celebrate National Dog Day at our Porch PAWty! Bring your furry friend with you for a special treat and some Chick-fil-A swag! (Photo credit: Chick-fil-A Jacksonville, AL)

Mother Daughter Weekend 2021 at Camp Cho-Yeh

Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2539 U.S. 59, Livingston, TX 77351

A meaningful weekend for mothers & daughters to get away together and enjoy all the fun & excitement of camp!

Sunday Morning Worship

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for a morning of worship in song and the Word of God. Sunday School: 9:45 - 10:30am, with Sis. Rita Essery teaching Morning Worship - 10:45am, with Pastor Eric Essery bringing the...

Retiro de Mujeres 2021

Woodlake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6272 US-287, Woodlake, TX

Tema: Fidelidad Eterna Dos días de conferencias, alabanza, compañerismo, oración y mucho más. div

Jana Broxson CC Invitational

Corrigan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Jana Broxson CC Invitational , hosted by Jana Broxson Memorial Scholarship in Corrigan TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.

With Livingston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

