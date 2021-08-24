Livingston events coming up

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Livingston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Dog Days of Summer Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1821 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Come celebrate National Dog Day at our Porch PAWty! Bring your furry friend with you for a special treat and some Chick-fil-A swag! (Photo credit: Chick-fil-A Jacksonville, AL)

Mother Daughter Weekend 2021 at Camp Cho-Yeh Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2539 U.S. 59, Livingston, TX 77351

A meaningful weekend for mothers & daughters to get away together and enjoy all the fun & excitement of camp!

Sunday Morning Worship Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Please join us for a morning of worship in song and the Word of God. Sunday School: 9:45 - 10:30am, with Sis. Rita Essery teaching Morning Worship - 10:45am, with Pastor Eric Essery bringing the...

Retiro de Mujeres 2021 Woodlake, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6272 US-287, Woodlake, TX

Tema: Fidelidad Eterna Dos días de conferencias, alabanza, compañerismo, oración y mucho más. div

Jana Broxson CC Invitational Corrigan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Jana Broxson CC Invitational , hosted by Jana Broxson Memorial Scholarship in Corrigan TX. Starting Saturday, August 28th.