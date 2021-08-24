Mcminnville events coming soon

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

Warren County Farmer's Market McMinnville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 100 Market St, McMinnville, TN

Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - November 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 1PM May - November 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 1PM Location:100 Market Street

The Allman Betts Band Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Allman Betts Band 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!

The Outlaws Mcminnville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110

The Outlaws 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!