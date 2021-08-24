Mcminnville events coming soon
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Mcminnville is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mcminnville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
Paul Thorn & Reckless Kelly 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 100 Market St, McMinnville, TN
Season:Summer and Fall Market Hours: April - November 2021Saturdays, 7AM - 1PM May - November 2021Wednesdays, 7AM - 1PM Location:100 Market Street
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
The Allman Betts Band 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 1437 Cumberland Caverns Rd, McMinnville, TN 37110
The Outlaws 333 Feet Below Ground at Cumberland Caverns Live!
Comments / 0