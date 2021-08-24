Cancel
Ruston, LA

Coming soon: Ruston events

Ruston News Watch
Ruston News Watch
(RUSTON, LA) Ruston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ruston:

Business After Hours at Courtyard by Marriott

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1309 Maxwell Blvd, Ruston, LA

Join us for Business After Hours hosted by The Courtyard by Marriott for cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and great networking on the patio and get a tour of the property! 1309 Maxwell Blvd., Ruston...

Create the Perfect Charcuterie Board

Ruston, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 203 W Alabama Ave, Ruston, LA

Join us for a night of fun as culinary artist April McNeil, Be Humble It's Just Pie, shows you how to create the perfect charcuterie board. Food, beverages and board are included. The event will...

Farmerville Farmers Market

Farmerville, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 308 Thomas St, Farmerville, LA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 8:00am - 4:00pm Location: 407 South Main Street, Farmerville, LA 71241.

Charcuterie and Sip

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 203 West Alabama Avenue, Ruston, LA 71270

Bring your friends or significant other and enjoy food, wine and music as you learn how to create the perfect charcuterie board.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Ruston

Ruston, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Ruston, LA 71272

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

