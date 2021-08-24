Cancel
Jasper, AL

Events on the Jasper calendar

Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 7 days ago

(JASPER, AL) Live events are lining up on the Jasper calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jasper:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KzFm_0bbPgSZi00

Jasper Axe House Movie Night

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Jasper Axe House Movie Night ?? JAH will be hosting a movie night for kids August 26th 6pm-8pm. Admission will only be $5. That will include popcorn, candy, and a drink. We will be playing a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gecn6_0bbPgSZi00

Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Jasper, AL 08/24

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Apply for "Schneider - Driver Recruiting Event in Jasper, AL 08/24". View similar jobs at https://jooble.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5gAB_0bbPgSZi00

1st Annual Five Loves Plant Swap!

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join us for our first annual plant exchange. There will be food, refreshments, and lots of plants to share! Tickets will be $12 each. Please come by starting Monday August 9,2021 to purchase your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoV9U_0bbPgSZi00

Bikes, Bands and BBQ

Oakman, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 244 School St, Oakman, AL

August 28th 1pm-5 for Bikes, Bands and BBQ Enjoy Live Entertainment from Ernie McClinton, Sadie McClendon, Jared Hill, Paul Anderson and the Strange Waylors Also check out other Music Events in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10cCLT_0bbPgSZi00

2021 Fall Career Fair

Jasper, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 19th St E #100, Jasper, AL

Bevill State Community College Division of Workforce Solutions, Workforce Development and Education Initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Walker County, and Jasper Career Center have joined to...

