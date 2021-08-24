Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

McDonald's Monopoly Returns Including Brand New Gold VIP Cards

By Joanna Freedman
Posted by 
Tyla
Tyla
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fast food fans... we've got some exciting news. McDonald's Monopoly is officially back on Wednesday (25th August) - and after a year's hiatus, it's officially better than ever. Yep, you might remember that Maccies Monopoly didn't happen in March 2021, or the year prior, for rather obvious pandemic related reasons.

www.tyla.com

Comments / 1

Tyla

Tyla

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Loyalty Cards#Food Drink#Maccies Monopoly#Big Macs#Missguided#Mcdonald#Un#Sky Mobile#Mennace#Big Flavour#K Hisense Roku Tv#Urbanears#Gift Card#Jd Sports#Juice#Sky Store Online#Food Big Mac#Mcflurry#Fruit Bag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

McDonald's Worker Just Revealed How Its Cookies Are Actually Made

It's hard not to think of McDonald's when fast food is mentioned. According to its website, the famous chain with the Golden Arches first opened in 1955 and it shows no sign of slowing down. Over the years, the menu has changed significantly, with innovative items and a diverse range of products sold internationally. While its core menu items have faced various controversial claims, many of the menu extras have remained on the sidelines until recently.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Restaurants Don't Sell Both Coke And Pepsi

When it comes to soda, we all have a favorite. Maybe your soft drink of choice is refreshing ginger ale; maybe it's fruity orange soda; or maybe it's licorice-y root beer. Whatever your poison, one thing is clear: Americans love soda. Sales data shows that while soda consumption in the U.S. is down from an all-time high in the 1990s, the average American still downs a whopping 40 gallons of the sugary stuff per year (via IBISWorld).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Why A Surprising Number Of Shoppers Avoid Aldi's Produce

Aldi is a popular grocery store chain because it offers its customers great, affordable prices on essential items, without skimping on flavor and quality. In fact, for many Aldi fans, the store is their go-to stop for all kinds of everyday staples like milk, eggs, bread, pantry items, tasty snacks, desserts, and even wine. However there is one item that doesn't always hit the mark for every shopper: their produce. Although some shoppers have no problem with Aldi's fresh fruits and vegetables, others complain that the produce they purchase at the budget grocery chain often goes bad quickly, doesn't stay fresh, and is just generally of lower quality than many of the other products sold here.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Only Available In The South

When thinking about fast food chains, there are a couple assumptions many people might feel are safe to make: You'll get your food quickly, it'll be cheap, and you'll have the same options no matter which location you go to. While these first two, for the most part, are pretty accurate — though, we've all had those unfortunate moments where the restaurant feels unexplainably backed up — the third one is actually not the case.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

Milkshakes off the menu as McDonald’s hit by supply chain issues

Fast food giant McDonald’s has run out of milkshakes in most of its UK restaurants due to supply chain problems.The burger chain has also been left without bottled drinks across its 1,250 outlets in England Scotland and Wales as the lorry driver shortage takes its toll.A spokesman said the group is “working hard to return these items to the menu”.He said: “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.“Bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.“We apologise for any inconvenience, and...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Which Is Better: Kraft Singles American Slices Or The Aldi Brand?

When you think of American cheese, there's a good chance Kraft is the first brand that comes to mind. This is understandable since Kraft was the first brand to produce the processed cheese product that we know and love as "American" cheese in the U.S. over 100 years ago. It also might be just one of a few recognizable brand names that are available at your local grocery store. According to Statista, Kraft is the biggest name in American cheese, followed by generic store brands, Velveeta (which is also owned by Kraft but recognized as its own product by most consumers), Borden, Land O'Lakes, and then Boar's Head. With so many producers in the American cheese game, it's likely that you've tried a few different slices.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's and Starbucks Just Made This Major Policy Change

If a change in rules at two of the country's biggest fast-food chains is any indicator of what's to come, it seems that the carefree days of not wearing face masks indoors are coming to a close. Last week, McDonald's and Starbucks announced another major shift in mask-wearing policies, and here's what customers can expect when visiting their locations.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Has Run Out of Milkshakes In These Places

While McDonald's could be coming up on a potential paper bag and plastic straw shortage in the United States, the chain is running out of some menu items in other parts of the world. According to CNN, McDonald's in the U.K. is temporarily out of milkshakes and bottled drinks. As...
RetailPosted by
EatThis

This Popular Dessert Chain Is Seeing Soaring Sales Thanks to an Upgrade In Quality

One of America's largest dessert chains is seeing its sales soar thanks to a major upgrade in the quality, or, more specifically, freshness, of its signature product. Krispy Kreme, which went public this year for the first time in five years, has seen a second-quarter 30% increase in sales everywhere where their donuts are sold, according to Restaurant Business. The reason behind it? A new operational model which assures all of their donuts are still fresh when they reach customers, something the company hasn't been able to achieve before.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Are McDonald's McFlurries Dairy-Free?

It's not a coincidence that "I'm loving it" is the slogan of McDonald's — there's a lot to love at the iconic fast food chain. Go for the classic cheeseburger that the Golden Arches was founded on, the Big Mac with its cult-favorite secret sauce, or the famous french fries with their perfect amount of salty crispiness. McDonald's' breakfast is just as beloved by customers, whether you prefer a juicy Egg McMuffin or a platter of pancakes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy