McDonald's Monopoly Returns Including Brand New Gold VIP Cards

When you think of American cheese, there's a good chance Kraft is the first brand that comes to mind. This is understandable since Kraft was the first brand to produce the processed cheese product that we know and love as "American" cheese in the U.S. over 100 years ago. It also might be just one of a few recognizable brand names that are available at your local grocery store. According to Statista, Kraft is the biggest name in American cheese, followed by generic store brands, Velveeta (which is also owned by Kraft but recognized as its own product by most consumers), Borden, Land O'Lakes, and then Boar's Head. With so many producers in the American cheese game, it's likely that you've tried a few different slices.