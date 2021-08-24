Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamogordo, NM

Alamogordo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Alamogordo Post
Alamogordo Post
 7 days ago

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamogordo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gofu_0bbPgQoG00

Heartprints of God Women's Retreat

Sacramento, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Assembly Cir, Sacramento, NM

REGISTRATION OPENS July 12! This will be a beautiful time of refreshment, fellowship, and drawing closer to our Heavenly Father as together we study His word and discover His heartprints across...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QsCKz_0bbPgQoG00

Desert Critters Trail Ribbon Cutting

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

The City of Alamogordo in partnership with Otero Health Council HEAL team (Healthy Eating Active Living) invites you to explore the new Desert Critters Trail. We will hold a special event to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r89M0_0bbPgQoG00

Dodge Ram Giveaway

Mescalero, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM

You could win a 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn this August at Inn of the Mountain Gods! Play your favorite gaming machines on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month to earn entries into the...

Learn More

Justin Shandor

Mescalero, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM

Get out your blue suede shoes and get ready to see Justin Shandor at Inn of the Mountain Gods! Named the “Best Elvis Impersonator of the Year.”

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EwveS_0bbPgQoG00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo Post

Alamogordo, NM
91
Followers
194
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamogordo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mescalero, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
Alamogordo, NM
Government
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Ave#Live Events#Heavenly Father#Otero Health Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy