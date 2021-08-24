Alamogordo calendar: Coming events

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) Alamogordo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamogordo:

Heartprints of God Women's Retreat Sacramento, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 106 Assembly Cir, Sacramento, NM

REGISTRATION OPENS July 12! This will be a beautiful time of refreshment, fellowship, and drawing closer to our Heavenly Father as together we study His word and discover His heartprints across...

Desert Critters Trail Ribbon Cutting Alamogordo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 100 Washington Ave, Alamogordo, NM

The City of Alamogordo in partnership with Otero Health Council HEAL team (Healthy Eating Active Living) invites you to explore the new Desert Critters Trail. We will hold a special event to...

Dodge Ram Giveaway Mescalero, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM

You could win a 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn this August at Inn of the Mountain Gods! Play your favorite gaming machines on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month to earn entries into the...

Justin Shandor Mescalero, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 287 Carrizo Canyon Rd, Mescalero, NM

Get out your blue suede shoes and get ready to see Justin Shandor at Inn of the Mountain Gods! Named the “Best Elvis Impersonator of the Year.”

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Alamogordo, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Alamogordo, NM 88310

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.